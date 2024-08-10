Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.45. Approximately 10,243 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 754% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.

Experian Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.99.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.91%.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

