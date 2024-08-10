Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $132.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Fastly Trading Down 3.2 %

FSLY stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.67. 5,000,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,700. The company has a market cap of $774.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.13. Fastly has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 593,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,741,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

