Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.24) Per Share (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.20 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.67 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$34.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.19 million. Fennec Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,005.59% and a net margin of 6.33%.

Shares of TSE FRX opened at C$7.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,040.68, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.19 million, a P/E ratio of 159.00 and a beta of 0.46. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of C$7.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.43.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

