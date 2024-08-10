First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Hovde Group upped their target price on First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $31.12. 387,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,131. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $22.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.54 million, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 8.90%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in First Bancshares by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in First Bancshares during the second quarter worth $36,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

