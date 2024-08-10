First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Financial Analysis

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Free Report) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Union Bankshares and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Union Bankshares 15.19% 17.85% 0.76% First Foundation 1.34% 1.07% 0.07%

Volatility and Risk

Union Bankshares has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

14.8% of Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Union Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Union Bankshares and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Union Bankshares $67.01 million 1.62 $11.26 million $2.37 10.16 First Foundation $160.77 million 2.06 -$199.06 million ($3.66) -1.60

Union Bankshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Foundation. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Union Bankshares and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Foundation 0 4 1 0 2.20

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given First Foundation’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Dividends

Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Union Bankshares pays out 60.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out -1.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

About Union Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial loans for plant and equipment, working capital, real estate renovation, and other business purposes to business owners and investors; small business administration guaranteed loans; residential construction and mortgage loans; municipal financing, including loans and excess deposits secured by FHLBB letters of credit; and home improvement loans and overdraft checking privileges against preauthorized lines of credit. In addition, it offers online cash management services, including account reconciliation, credit card depository, automated clearing house origination, wire transfers, positive pay and night depository services; merchant credit card services for the deposit and immediate credit of sales drafts; remote deposit capture services; and online mortgage application and consumer deposit account opening services. Further, the company provides business checking accounts; standby letters of credit, bank checks or money orders, and safe deposit boxes; ATM cards and services; debit cards; telephone, internet, and mobile banking services, including bill pay; and wealth management, fiduciary, and trust services. It offers retail banking services to individuals; and commercial banking services to small and medium sized business corporations, limited liability companies, partnerships, and sole proprietorships, as well as nonprofit organizations, local municipalities, and school districts. Union Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, Vermont.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. The company also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, it offers investment management and financial planning services; financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services; and treasury management services, such as bill pay, check/payee/ACH positive pay, wire origination, internal and external transfers, account reconciliation reporting, mobile deposit, lockbox, cash vault services and merchant processing. Further, the company provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. It operates through a network of branch offices and loan production offices. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.