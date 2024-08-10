First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRMEP) Stock Price Down 0%

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRMEPGet Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.06 and last traded at $25.14. Approximately 459 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

First Merchants Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.28.

First Merchants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

