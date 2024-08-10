First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Up 3%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FPA Free Report ) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 3.76% of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.