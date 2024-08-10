First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Trading Up 3%

Shares of First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Free Report) traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.70 and last traded at $27.70. 568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00.
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Asia Pacific ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FPA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund selects and weights 100 stocks from the S&P Asia Pacific Ex-Japan BMI Index based on their growth and value factors. FPA was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
