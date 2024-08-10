First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Trading 2% Higher

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) traded up 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.95. 1,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.91 and its 200 day moving average is $37.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.4464 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
