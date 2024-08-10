First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) PT Lowered to $21.00 at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FWRG traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.23. 561,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $979.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.88.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $258.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Watch Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in First Watch Restaurant Group by 28.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth about $227,000. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.