Flare Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $740.60 Million (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Flare coin can currently be bought for $0.0160 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Flare has a total market cap of $740.60 million and approximately $3.96 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 46,147,747,065 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 42,854,959,669.36666 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01611628 USD and is down -0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $4,425,582.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

