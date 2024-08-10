Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Issues Earnings Results

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. Forge Global had a negative net margin of 119.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $22.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS.

Forge Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRGE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.29. 330,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,069. Forge Global has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $4.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $233.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39.

Get Forge Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Forge Global

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,353,285.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 588,871 shares of company stock worth $850,518. 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forge Global Company Profile

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forge Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forge Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.