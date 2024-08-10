Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $22.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 million. Forge Global had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a negative net margin of 119.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS.

Shares of Forge Global stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.29. 330,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.39. Forge Global has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

In other news, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 33,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $61,109.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,310,574 shares in the company, valued at $18,662,138.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 588,871 shares of company stock worth $850,518. 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

