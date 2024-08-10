FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Director Sells $283,933.80 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $283,933.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FormFactor Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FormFactor stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The stock had a trading volume of 607,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,092. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.12. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $63.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,927,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,387,000 after acquiring an additional 862,885 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FormFactor by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,636,000 after purchasing an additional 612,838 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $21,454,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter valued at $15,484,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor in the second quarter valued at about $13,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FORM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on FormFactor from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson raised their price target on FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on FormFactor from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

