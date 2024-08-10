Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $31.00. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fortrea from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Fortrea in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Fortrea from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays started coverage on Fortrea in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

FTRE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,076,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,591. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $22.15 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $662.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.58 million. Fortrea had a positive return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. Fortrea’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the acquisition, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortrea news, CEO Thomas Pike acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,687.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fortrea by 311.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 59,690 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortrea during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Fortrea during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,560,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Fortrea by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 268,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after purchasing an additional 169,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Fortrea in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000.

About Fortrea

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

