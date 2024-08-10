FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.
FREYR Battery Trading Down 7.1 %
FREY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,598,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than FREYR Battery
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.