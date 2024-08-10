FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Issues Earnings Results

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Trading Down 7.1 %

FREY stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 2,598,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.74. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $164.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

