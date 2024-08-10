FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of FREY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

