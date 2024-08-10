FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
FREYR Battery Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of FREY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,598,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,447. The stock has a market cap of $164.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.76. FREYR Battery has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74.
FREYR Battery Company Profile
