FTAI Aviation Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FTAI)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

FTAI Aviation has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years. FTAI Aviation has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FTAI Aviation to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FTAI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.70. The stock had a trading volume of 415,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,878. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.74 and its 200-day moving average is $77.28. FTAI Aviation has a 52 week low of $32.66 and a 52 week high of $117.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams bought 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

