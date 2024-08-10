FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Dorman Products, Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $6.10 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.00. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.11 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.62 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.48. The company had a trading volume of 136,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,272. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $91.51. Dorman Products has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $109.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $502.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.46 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 277.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dorman Products news, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.98, for a total transaction of $146,972.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,981.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

Further Reading

