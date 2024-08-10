FY2024 EPS Estimates for ACCO Brands Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:ACCO)

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Noble Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ACCO Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for ACCO Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACCO. Barrington Research lowered their price target on ACCO Brands from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACCO traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.74. 407,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,207. The company has a market cap of $453.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $5.25.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $438.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.