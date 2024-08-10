FY2024 EPS Estimates for BellRing Brands, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will earn $1.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for BellRing Brands’ current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ FY2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm had revenue of $515.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.64.

Read Our Latest Report on BRBR

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE BRBR traded down $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $54.53. 1,217,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,130. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $62.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $654,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $5,076,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 140,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.