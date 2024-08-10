FY2024 EPS Estimates for CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Cut by B. Riley

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CPI Card Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. The consensus estimate for CPI Card Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for CPI Card Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). CPI Card Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 33.75%. The company had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PMTS. StockNews.com upgraded CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on CPI Card Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of PMTS stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.15.

In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,193,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CPI Card Group news, major shareholder Equity Ulc Parallel49 sold 120,534 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total transaction of $2,197,334.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,193,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,916,200.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Sheinbaum bought 2,000 shares of CPI Card Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $50,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,451.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CPI Card Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in CPI Card Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

