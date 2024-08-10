FY2024 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. Increased by Cormark (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Green Thumb Industries in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $280.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.01 million. Green Thumb Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.39%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GTBIF. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Green Thumb Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of GTBIF traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.25. 268,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.41. Green Thumb Industries has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $16.33.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Consumer Packaged Goods. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

