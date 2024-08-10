FY2024 EPS Estimates for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Lifted by William Blair

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for UL Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

NYSE:ULS traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.21. 248,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.36. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $52.83.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter worth $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of UL Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

