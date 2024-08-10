FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AC Immune SA Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:ACIU)

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ACIU. StockNews.com raised shares of AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AC Immune in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ACIU traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 69,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.40. AC Immune has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $324.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 1.27.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06).

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,571,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,142,857 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its stake in AC Immune by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 4,469,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,280 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in AC Immune by 0.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AC Immune by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,515,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 193,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 26.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 652,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

