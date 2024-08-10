FY2025 Earnings Forecast for SIGA Technologies, Inc. Issued By Edison Inv. Res (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Free Report) – Analysts at Edison Inv. Res raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of SIGA Technologies in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst S. Romanoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.25 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for SIGA Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

SIGA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 405,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,325. SIGA Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

SIGA Technologies ( NASDAQ:SIGA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 48.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in SIGA Technologies by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,362,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 297,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SIGA Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,548,000 after buying an additional 41,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SIGA Technologies by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,821,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after purchasing an additional 133,883 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SIGA Technologies by 251.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 841,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,389,000 after purchasing an additional 602,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SIGA Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 746,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,667,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the health security related markets in the United States. Its lead product is TPOXX, an oral formulation antiviral drug for the treatment of human smallpox disease caused by variola virus. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

