FY2026 EPS Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Decreased by B. Riley

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $73.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.92 million. TG Therapeutics had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 31.34%. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NASDAQ:TGTX traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.92. 3,379,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,674,650. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,022,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 92,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

