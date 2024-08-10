Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.21.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 19,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $49.34. 802,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,355,695. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.18%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

