GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Given New C$39.00 Price Target at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GDI. CIBC cut their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.50 to C$38.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.50 to C$44.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$42.25.

TSE GDI traded down C$1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.75. 10,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,668. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$30.77 and a 52 week high of C$43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$497.48 million, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$36.03.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$644.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$617.40 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 0.9526316 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the outsourced facility services industry in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Business Services Canada, Business Services USA, Technical Services, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers cleaning services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, vacuuming, carpet cleaning, washing walls and glass, shampooing rugs, removing trash and debris, and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

