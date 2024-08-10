Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $8.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. B. Riley lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Shares of NYSE:GENI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,617,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,267,198. Genius Sports has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.94.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.15 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,277,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,975,000 after buying an additional 5,772,540 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth $21,961,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genius Sports by 25.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,503,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,555,000 after buying an additional 1,702,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Genius Sports by 28.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,828,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

