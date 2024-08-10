Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $229.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.42 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Getty Images updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Getty Images Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE GETY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.28. 897,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,996. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 2.05. Getty Images has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.35.

Insider Activity at Getty Images

In other Getty Images news, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Daine Marc Weston sold 10,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $33,033.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,479.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $106,515.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,378 shares of company stock valued at $262,851. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Images currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.08.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

