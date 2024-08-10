Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) CFO Sells $20,471.40 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) CFO L Lynn Smull sold 40,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $20,471.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,239,340 shares in the company, valued at $632,063.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

L Lynn Smull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, L Lynn Smull sold 29,707 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total value of $17,527.13.

Gevo Stock Performance

GEVO remained flat at $0.54 during trading on Friday. 1,252,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,382. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.70. The firm has a market cap of $127.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.90. Gevo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.80 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Gevo by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 28,323 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Gevo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in Gevo during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

Featured Articles

