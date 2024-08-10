Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) COO Sells $23,770.08 in Stock

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 46,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $23,770.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,657,948 shares in the company, valued at $845,553.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Michael Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Christopher Michael Ryan sold 39,821 shares of Gevo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $23,494.39.

Shares of NASDAQ GEVO remained flat at $0.54 during midday trading on Friday. 1,252,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,913,382. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.60 and its 200 day moving average is $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.80. Gevo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Gevo by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 49,134 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 28,323 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Gevo in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

