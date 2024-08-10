Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Invests $270,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,991 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Walmart by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,213,000 after acquiring an additional 600,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 648,504,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,540,863 shares of company stock valued at $954,455,147 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.95. 13,805,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,333,506. The company has a market cap of $546.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $71.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

