Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Glencore Stock Performance

Glencore Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS GLNCY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.29. 681,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.18. Glencore has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $12.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.

