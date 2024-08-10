Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Citigroup upgraded Glencore to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments: Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company engages in production and marketing copper, cobalt, lead, nickel, zinc, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, aluminum, alumina, and iron ore; and coal, crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well as oil exploration/production and refining/distribution.
