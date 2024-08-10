Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Price Target Raised to $10.00

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Global Business Travel Group Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GBTG traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.62. 533,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,849. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.97 and a beta of 0.62. Global Business Travel Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Business Travel Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 431.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 85,800 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

