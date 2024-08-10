Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.72. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 22,933 shares traded.

The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Water Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $423,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 49,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Global Water Resources during the second quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global Water Resources by 9.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares in the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.