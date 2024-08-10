Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average Following Weak Earnings

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and traded as low as $11.72. Global Water Resources shares last traded at $12.20, with a volume of 22,933 shares traded.
The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $13.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.
Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.38%.
Global Water Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.49.
Global Water Resources Company Profile
Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.
