Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.

DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3,591.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,842,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 34,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QYLD traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.99. 5,338,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,417. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.50%.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.