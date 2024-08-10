GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NASDAQ:GFS)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Muse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

GFS has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GFS

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

NASDAQ:GFS traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $62.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,451,821,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,351,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 521,228 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $18,629,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 270,520 shares in the last quarter.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.