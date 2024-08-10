GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $55.00 at TD Cowen

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.54.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,060,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,267. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.59. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $62.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.56.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 8.78%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 5,093.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 531,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,207,000 after acquiring an additional 521,228 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 4th quarter worth $2,636,000.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

