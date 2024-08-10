Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Stock Performance
Shares of GTIM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.64. 4,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.86. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.94 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
