Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
GRC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,681. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $971.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
