Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

GRC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $37.05. The stock had a trading volume of 80,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,681. Gorman-Rupp has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $42.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $971.12 million, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.44.

Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,339,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after purchasing an additional 17,977 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 350,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gorman-Rupp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp during the second quarter worth $7,876,000. 59.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

