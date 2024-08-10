Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 57.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at about $26,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.41. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,390,544. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $65.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

