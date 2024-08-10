Greggs (LON:GRG) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,811.76

Shares of Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,811.76 ($35.93) and traded as high as GBX 3,094 ($39.54). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,094 ($39.54), with a volume of 147,864 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($42.68) to GBX 3,600 ($46.01) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,335 ($42.62) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,893.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,816.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,246.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,460.43%.

In other news, insider Roisin Currie purchased 58 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,846 ($36.37) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650.68 ($2,109.50). Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

