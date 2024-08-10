GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Orbsat and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Orbsat and GTT Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Orbsat and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orbsat $7.19 million 0.93 -$2.76 million N/A N/A GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.00 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orbsat



Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

About GTT Communications



GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

