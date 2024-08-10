GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) & Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Orbsat and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Orbsat
|-83.01%
|-81.44%
|-65.84%
|GTT Communications
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Risk & Volatility
Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, meaning that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Orbsat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|GTT Communications
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Orbsat and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Orbsat
|$7.19 million
|0.93
|-$2.76 million
|N/A
|N/A
|GTT Communications
|$1.73 billion
|0.00
|-$105.90 million
|N/A
|N/A
Orbsat has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
8.4% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
GTT Communications beats Orbsat on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Orbsat
Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.
About GTT Communications
GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
Receive News & Ratings for Orbsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.