Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY25 guidance to $4.45 to $4.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 4.450-4.750 EPS.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.03. 848,252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,351. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $97.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 733 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $70,397.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,498,992.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 8,857 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $775,253.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,695.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,523 shares of company stock worth $2,812,120 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Haemonetics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

