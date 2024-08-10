Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC assumed coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Haleon presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HLN traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 4,278,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,233,505. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Haleon has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Trading of Haleon

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Haleon by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 38,446,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,415,000 after buying an additional 11,865,076 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 12,018.4% during the first quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,463,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,504,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haleon by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,813,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,619,000 after purchasing an additional 772,829 shares in the last quarter. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

