Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy.

NYSE HLN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 4,278,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,505. Haleon has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haleon will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Haleon by 182.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 438,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 283,410 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,542,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,475 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haleon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 2.1% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,401,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after acquiring an additional 175,082 shares during the period. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

