Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Cardinal Capital Management

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,231 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Haleon were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Haleon by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Haleon by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLN has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Haleon in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

NYSE:HLN traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.81. 4,278,131 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Haleon plc has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $9.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). Haleon had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

