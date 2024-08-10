Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Shares of HG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 350,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hamilton Insurance Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.

