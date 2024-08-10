Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.29, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $587.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.37 million. Hamilton Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 19.11%.
Hamilton Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of HG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.18. 350,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,900. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.20. Hamilton Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $18.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hamilton Insurance Group
In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hamilton Insurance Group news, Director Alan Neil Patterson bought 21,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $352,109.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian John Deegan sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $367,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,957 shares in the company, valued at $316,581.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Research Report on HG
About Hamilton Insurance Group
Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides underwriting specialty insurance and reinsurance risks in Bermuda and internationally. The company operates Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select, and Hamilton Re underwriting platforms. The company offers casualty reinsurance products, such as commercial motor, general liability, healthcare, multiline, personal motor, professional liability, umbrella and excess casualty, and worker's compensation and employer's liability reinsurance; property reinsurance and insurance; and specialty reinsurance solutions, including accident and health, aviation and space, crisis management, mortgage, financial lines, marine and energy, and multiline specialty.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Insurance Group
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.