Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-$0.37 EPS.

HBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.18.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

