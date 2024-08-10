Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6 billion-$3.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.31-$0.37 EPS.
Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.8 %
HBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,081,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,189. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -101.50 and a beta of 1.59. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.18.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $995.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 9.84% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.
